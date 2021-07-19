Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,199 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

ETR stock opened at $104.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

