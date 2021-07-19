OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Insider Robert J. Shovlin Sells 130,604 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after buying an additional 1,094,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $17,328,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

