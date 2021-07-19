OpenDAO One Day Volume Reaches $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00047283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013070 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.25 or 0.00767196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

