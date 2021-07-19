OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Acquired by General Equity Holdings LP

General Equity Holdings LP grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,907 shares during the period. OneWater Marine comprises approximately 9.2% of General Equity Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. General Equity Holdings LP’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $635.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.96. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

ONEW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $76,440.00. Also, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $346,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,262 shares of company stock worth $10,630,441 in the last ninety days. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

