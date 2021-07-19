One Fin Capital Management LP Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

One Fin Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Callaway Golf accounts for approximately 1.5% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Callaway Golf worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

ELY stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

