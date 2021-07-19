One Fin Capital Management LP Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

One Fin Capital Management LP reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 4.6% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $222.36 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.