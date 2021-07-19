ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Major Shareholder Simon Keeton Buys 1,330,000 Shares

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) major shareholder Simon Keeton bought 1,330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $4,987,500.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $35.15 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,803,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

