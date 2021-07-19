ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.79. 5,574,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,363. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

