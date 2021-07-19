OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OMVKY traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $2.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.