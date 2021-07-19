OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.93. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.