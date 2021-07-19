OMV Aktiengesellschaft Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.21 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.97.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVJF opened at $54.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.64. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.06. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.