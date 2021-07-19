Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Holdings Increased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $21,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLMA. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,258.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,840. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,824. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $989.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

