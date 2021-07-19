OIN Finance Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $176,979.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.92 or 0.00789463 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,784,333 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

