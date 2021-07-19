Odeon Capital Group Downgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Hold

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

WFC stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $42.98. 1,600,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,789,527. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after acquiring an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after acquiring an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

