OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut OceanaGold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of OCANF opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

