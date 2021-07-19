Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an average rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.