OAX (OAX) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and $628,629.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013282 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.41 or 0.00775236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

