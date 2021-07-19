Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 659,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,083,893.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $104,915.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,374,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 924,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,224,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $85,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 60,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 40.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 472,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

