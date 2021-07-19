Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $68,800.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

