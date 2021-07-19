Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYMX opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.52. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director James George Robinson acquired 13,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $27,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,512,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,104. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

