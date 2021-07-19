NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $220.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.11 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

