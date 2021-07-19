Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE NMCO opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMCO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.