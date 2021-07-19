Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,162 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $36,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Shares of XLRN opened at $117.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $146.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

