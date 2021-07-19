Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $40.81 Million Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of United Community Banks worth $40,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.