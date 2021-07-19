Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Campbell Soup worth $39,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.