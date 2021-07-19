Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1,852.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,934 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Nutrien by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.