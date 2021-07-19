Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stake Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,936,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Nutanix worth $39,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $33.94 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,964 shares of company stock worth $13,266,117. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

