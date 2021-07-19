Numeraire (NMR) Market Cap Achieves $152.47 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for $30.52 or 0.00096025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $152.47 million and $13.06 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00800507 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,997 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,237 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

