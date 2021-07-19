NULS (NULS) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. NULS has a total market cap of $33.44 million and approximately $21.17 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00099559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00147265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,781.03 or 1.00015801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

