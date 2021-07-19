NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.20.

DNOW stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.09. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NOW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 182,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

