NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. NovoCure also reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $183.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,659.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $232.76.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.