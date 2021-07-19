Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Down 52.7% in June

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NOVC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 412,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,047. Novation Companies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

