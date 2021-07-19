Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Update

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.0 days.
Shares of NRYYF remained flat at $$22.40 during midday trading on Friday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93.
Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.