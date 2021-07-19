Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NWPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NWPX stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. 580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,396. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $271.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,813 shares in the company, valued at $794,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,586.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $470,383. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.