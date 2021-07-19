Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.31. 1,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,477. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 46,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

