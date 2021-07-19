Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Major Shareholder Sells $1,859,556,784,500.00 in Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,956,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950,220.00, for a total value of $1,859,556,784,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NFBK stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $814.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.77. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. Analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

