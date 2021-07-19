Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Jamf were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 935,872 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 451,081 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 506,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 281,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after buying an additional 135,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,025,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 129,199 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $268,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,832,112 shares of company stock worth $324,458,922.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.68.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

