Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

