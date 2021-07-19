Northern Trust Corp Invests $5.87 Million in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.39% of Silverback Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $30.60 on Monday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

