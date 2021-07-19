Northern Trust Corp Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 49.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $855.74 million and a PE ratio of -8.72. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

RNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

