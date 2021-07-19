Northern Trust Corp Has $6.21 Million Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 567,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,449 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth $178,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $117,753.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,540,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

