Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 337.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Certara were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Certara by 419.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 451,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Certara by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Certara by 597.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 353,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,316,178.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,944 shares of company stock worth $7,472,235 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.84.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

