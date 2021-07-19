Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of Northern Star Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. 2,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,214. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22. Northern Star Resources has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NESRF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Star Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

