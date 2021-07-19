North Run Capital LP Invests $4.07 Million in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 602,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. PFSweb accounts for about 3.0% of North Run Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

PFSW stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31. PFSweb, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $245.82 million, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million.

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $99,000.00. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $58,454.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,616 shares of company stock worth $233,066. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

