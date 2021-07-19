Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $18.95 on Friday. Nordex has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

