Nord/LB Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DEQ. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.65 ($21.94).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

ETR DEQ opened at €20.44 ($24.05) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a one year high of €21.14 ($24.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.