Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $186.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.