Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,148 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after buying an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $67,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vontier by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vontier by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after buying an additional 1,465,941 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NYSE:VNT opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

