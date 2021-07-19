Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME opened at $209.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

