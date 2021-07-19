Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

